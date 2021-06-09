Tyler Perry set to bring Madea character back for new Netflix film

Tyler Perry will be bringing the character of Madea back out of retirement for a new Netflix film, A Madea Homecoming.

The character of Madea was first introduced onstage in the 1999 play I Can Do Bad All By Myself, and has since appeared in a number of films, TV shows, theatre productions, and a book.

Following the premiere of A Madea Family Funeral in 2019, Perry had stated his desire to retire the character permanently. “I don’t want to be her age playing her, so it was time to shut it down and move on,” he said. “I’ve got some other things I want to do, and in this next 50, I’m going to do something different,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Perry is set to write and direct A Madea Homecoming, per Deadline, with Michelle Sneed on board as executive producer. Will Areu and Mark Swinton are also signed up to produce the film.

The 12th instalment in the franchise is set for a 2022 release on the streaming service. The feature will be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a two-star review of Perry’s 2020 film A Fall From Grace, NME wrote: “If you are looking for a fresh, surprising and ambitious thriller to kickstart your year – you will have to look further than A Fall From Grace. While there’s certainly enough high-octane material here to shock in some places, Tyler Perry’s spooky thrill-ride utterly fails to deliver a cohesive, credible package for the audience.”