Uber offering US teens free rides to see ‘Mean Girls’ in cinemas

Uber has teamed up with Paramount to offer US teens free rides to see the new Mean Girls movie in cinemas.

From Wednesday, January 10 to Monday, January 15, anyone with a new Uber teen account in any state (excluding California) will be able to order two free rides worth up to $15.

The offer is available to teens between the ages of 13 and 17, who can use these accounts to request rides and meals with parental supervision.

Advertisement

Directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne, and written by Tina Fey, the revamped musical version of Mean Girls was released in the US on January 8, and arrives in UK cinemas on January 12.

The new film is an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, which itself is based on the original 2004 movie, also written by Fey.

Reneé Rapp, who played Regina in the stage adaptation, reprises her role for the film, starring alongside Angourie Rice as Cady Heron (originally played by Lindsay Lohan), and Auli’i Cravalho as Janis Ian. Fey also reprises her role as Ms. Norbury from the original film.

Other cast members include Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika Vandanapu, Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, Busy Philipps and Tim Meadows, who returns as Principal Duvall.

Last month, Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert all reprised their Mean Girls roles for a Walmart advert.

Advertisement

Speaking about the reunion, Lohan said: “It was so nice being back together after all these years. It was great catching up with everyone.”

“It was wonderful to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay. It was so much fun to reminisce and be together again,” Chabert added.

Rachel McAdams’ Regina George was nowhere to be seen in the advert, however, and the actress later explained the reason for her absence.

Mean Girls is set to be released in UK cinemas on January 12, 2024.