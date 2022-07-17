UK cinema chain offers red-haired people free tickets during heatwave

UK cinema chain Showcase has announced that red-haired people will be given free tickets to films during the forthcoming heatwave.

This coming Monday and Tuesday (July 18-19), temperatures across the UK are expected to reach record levels of up to 40 degrees celsius.

As a result, Showcase have announced that redheads – who are said to be more sensitive to the sun and high temperatures – will be able to watch films for free at any of their cinemas across the UK on the two days.

Advertisement

Mark Barlow, Showcase Cinemas’ UK general manager, said of the offer: “While the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat.

“That’s why, to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering redheads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they’ll be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun.”

One ticket will be available per day, per redhead. Find more information below.

You're gonna want to let your redheaded friends know about this 😎 👉 https://t.co/d1pGiCFhnA pic.twitter.com/3nAMMj0LHd — Showcase Cinemas UK (@ShowcaseCinemas) July 15, 2022

With an unprecedented heatwave coming up, Nintendo has issued a warning to Nintendo Switch owners regarding the usage of the console in hot weather.

A tweet posted on Nintendo’s Japanese customer support page warns that the console should only be used in temperatures between 5 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

“Playing a Nintendo Switch in a high-temperature area can cause the temperature of the console to rise. Additionally, blocking the air intake and exhaust vents can cause the console to heat up. Please allow for good ventilation around these vents” (via Nintendo Life).