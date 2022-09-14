UK cinemas will either close or screen Queen’s funeral for free on Monday

UK cinemas are set to either close or offer free screenings of the Queen’s funeral on Monday (September 19).

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 last week (September 8) at her Balmoral estate in Scotland, and will be laid to rest next week, with the day becoming a bank holiday in the UK.

In response to the occasion, a host of UK cinema chains including Odeon, Cineworld and Picturehouse, as well as the BFI Imax and BFI Southbank, will close for the entirety of Monday.

Some other chains, however, are set to open their doors and offer free viewings of the Queen’s funeral, with Variety reporting that around 150 cinemas will offer this service, including branches of Vue and Curzon.

UK Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp told Variety: “Clearly all UK cinema operators are sensitive to the public mood and responding accordingly at what is a very sad time for many across the country.”

Many public places are set to close on the bank holiday Monday to mark the Queen’s funeral, with some Premier League football games also postponed due to policing issues in London.

Elsewhere in film, the first day of the BFI London Film Festival, scheduled for the day of the funeral, has also been cancelled.

Since the news of her death was shared, tributes have been pouring in for the late Queen from across the entertainment world.

The late British monarch knighted many musicians and actors over the decades, including Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Michael Palin and Anthony Hopkins.

In his tribute, Elton John wrote: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”