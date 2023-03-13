“Uncomfortable” Hugh Grant red carpet interview goes viral at Oscars 2023

An “uncomfortable” interview with Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham from the Oscars 2023 red carpet has gone viral.

The annual awards show celebrating the last 12 months in film is taking place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre tonight (March 12), with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the nominees.

As the stars gathered at the venue, Graham interviewed Grant on the red carpet for ABC. The conversation quickly went viral online thanks to the British star’s concise answers. Asked if he was hoping to see anyone win, he replied: “No one in particular.”

Graham then asked, “What are you wearing tonight, then?” to which Grant responded: “Just my suit.” The presenter then asked the actor about shooting the Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, in which he made a cameo. “Well, I’m barely in it – I’m in it for about three seconds,” he said.

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

“Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?” Graham continued. “Almost,” Grant said. After Graham wrapped up the interview, Grant walked away and could be seen raising his eyebrows.

Viewers have shared their reactions to the interview online. “Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview,” one Twitter user wrote. “Hugh, if you don’t want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interview ever.”

Hugh Grant is the biggest D bag for this interview. Hugh, If you don't want to be there go home. Worst Oscars interviews ever. #Oscars #Oscars2023 #HughGrant pic.twitter.com/Yx7MWbav4q — Michael L (@Luevano1) March 12, 2023

“Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick,” another user tweeted.

Lmao Hugh Grant appears to be shocked they are asking him questions during an interview wow what a dick #oscars pic.twitter.com/oq3jMcWk6x — Jay (@theshamingofjay) March 12, 2023

“Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?!?” another added. See more reactions below.

Was that Hugh Grant interview the most uncomfortable thing ever?!? — TerryM (@TerryMac_) March 12, 2023

That Hugh Grant red carpet interview made me want to crawl under a matryoshka-like stack of chairs. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) March 12, 2023

if king Hugh Grant side-eyed me that way, I would hide in my room for next 20 years to come. pic.twitter.com/hasXoRAq3B — ria 🍧 (@gelate_rria) March 13, 2023

And the Oscar for the guy who totally doesn't want to be there goes to Hugh Grant. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gq6Q3n1EEU — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) March 12, 2023

Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham's red carpet exchange about "Vanity Fair " (he was talking about the 1848 novel about shallow society, she thought he was referring to the 2023 magazine after party) is my favourite #Oscars moment of all time. — Katherine Singh (@katherineesingh) March 12, 2023

Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? pic.twitter.com/VVFAlYpH51 — Kristin Crowley (@KristinCrowley1) March 12, 2023

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, Rihanna is set to perform her Best Original Song ‘Lift Me Up’. Lady Gaga is reportedly also set to take to the stage to perform ‘Hold My Hand’, her contribution to the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.