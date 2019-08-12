Universal cancels ‘The Hunt’ following public outcry over gun violence

Trump had also slammed the satire

Universal Pictures has axed the release of The Hunt, a satirical horror movie that follows a cabal of elites who track down and kill lower-class “deplorables” for sport.

The studio announced the cancellation on Saturday (August 10), after social media was in uproar over the timing of the film’s release on the back of the tragic mass shootings in Ohio, Texas and California.

“While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film,” Universal said in a statement. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

The Hunt was heavily panned by conservatives, including President Donald Trump. Without explicitly naming the violent flick, he tweeted: “The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Directed by Craig Zobel and starring Hilary Swank and Betty Gilpin, The Hunt centres on a dozen people who find themselves in a forest being stalked as prey by a pack of elite liberals.

The film had been planned for a September 27 release, but it is now unclear if it will be shelved for a later date – or if it will even see the light of day.