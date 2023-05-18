Upcoming ‘Pink Panther’ remake with Eddie Murphy has left fans divided

Eddie Murphy is in talks to be the main character in a new Pink Panther remake, but not not everyone is looking forward to the new film.

The Beverly Hills Cop star is set to take on the lead role of Inspector Clouseau in a new remake of the Pink Panther movies. Developed by MGM, the comedy will be based on the classic property, and follow the adventures of the bumbling inspector who investigates a case surrounding the ‘Pink Panther’ jewel.

The project is set to be directed by filmmaker Jeff Fowler, who recently took on the role for the Sonic The Hedgehog film starring Jim Carey, Idris Elba and James Marsden. It also features a script written by Chris Bremner, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin) producing via Rideback.

Advertisement

Ryan Halprin is named as executive producer, while Larry Mirisch and Julie Andrews will also be involved in the production of the film.

According to sources (via The Hollywood Reporter), the upcoming project will be a hybrid between live-action and CGI. It is also reported to follow the plot of a “buddy cop movie” — featuring Clouseau and a CGI pink panther teaming up for the first time.

Upon the announcement of the forthcoming film, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the project — with many taking a less-than-enthusiastic approach to another remake being in the works.

“This sounds like a terrible idea,” one wrote. “Perhaps Inspector Clouseau should not be remade. At least for the time being.”

Another agreed, adding: “We don’t need anymore reboots of classic material, we’ve got enough to drown a country. Just try making something new for a change.”

Some fans were more supportive however, and took to Twitter to express their excitement for the new project. “ICONIC WE WILL BE WATCHING,” one tweeted, while another wrote: “The Sonic movies were good – at least it is the same director for this one.” Check out more fan responses below.

can the writer’s strike include a clause about limiting remakes because who asked for ANOTHER iteration of pink panther? — luca🔅 (@LucaGuadagnegro) May 18, 2023

Advertisement

Okay… How about…

…have you ever considered…

…perhaps…

…and stay with me on this…

…maybe…

…making something NEW or ORIGINAL? We don't need anymore reboots of classic material, we've got enough to drown a country. Just try making something new for a change. — Sami Sadek (@Skullgrin14022) May 18, 2023

This sounds like a terrible idea. The Steve Martin ones were bad enough. Perhaps Inspector Clouseau should not be remade. At least for the time being. Murphy’s style of comedy doesn’t fit with what Seller’s did with the character. — Albert J. Díaz (@AlbertoJDiaz) May 17, 2023

ICONIC WE WILL BE WATCHING — Nick ✪ (@MyHeartHipsBody) May 17, 2023

The Sonic movies were good – at least it is the same director for this one — Samantha J. Foster Composer (@sjfostersound) May 17, 2023

The first edition of The Pink Panther films arrived in 1963, with actor Peter Sellers taking on the role of the protagonist. This was later followed by its second instalment, A Shot In The Dark, released the following year.

A long-running animated series was also developed in 1969 and ran for 10 seasons. More recently, another film remake was released starring Steve Martin, Beyoncé and Jean Reno.

In other Eddie Murphy news, last September it was reported that the actor is set to reunite with previous co-stars for a sequel to the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop.

Titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the project was developed by Netflix and will see Murphy will reprise his role as police detective Axel Foley in the fourth instalment of the franchise.

This followed his reprisal of another ‘80s hit: Coming To America. Released in 2021, the sequel, Coming 2 America, also starred Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan and Kiki Layne.