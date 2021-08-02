US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film.

The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel.

“Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens,” Heffel wrote in a Facebooktribute. “I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person.”

Treasure Valley‘s director Travis Mills also posted on Facebook following the actor’s death. “Many of you have already heard about the tragedy that happened two days ago,” he wrote.

“Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer and creator of this movie, passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene.

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack.

“Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy.”

Mills went on to say: “Jay was an incredible man. He was kind, sweet, and generous.

“He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honour to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit.”

Pickett starred as Detective David Harper in General Hospital from 2006 to 2008. He also guest-starred on shows like Desperate Housewives, Dexter and NCIS: Los Angeles.