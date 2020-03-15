The US box office is set to record its lowest weekend takings in over two decades.

The drop comes amid continued concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, which has led many citizens in the US and across the world to quarantine themselves in their homes.

As Deadline report, this weekend is set to bring in figures of around $58m at the box office nationwide, which is the lowest since the weekend of September 11-13, 1998.

Figures show that new Pixar film Onward will be the biggest taker of the weekend, at $12.5m, which is down 68% from its opening weekend.

Other films at the top end of the rankings across the weekend include Bloodshot ($3.78m), The Invisible Man ($6.2m) and The Hunt ($2.2m).

The movie industry is being significantly affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It was revealed yesterday that coronavirus is set to cost the film industry $20 billion.

Losses have already exceeding $7 billion (£5.7b) after production on a number of big titles have had production suspended or their release dates postponed.

Among those completed films that will now be released at a later date are A Quiet Place II and Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, No Time To Die.

Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman is also halting its production, alongside a host of Netflix titles including Stranger Things.

Yesterday (March 14), Disney made Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker available to purchase online early, as a gesture of goodwill to those self-isolating in their homes.