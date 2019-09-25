US military warns of potential violence at ‘Joker’ screenings

Social media posts from Incel extremists have been discovered by the FBI.

The US military has reportedly warned service members about the risk of a mass shooting at screenings of Joker, amid fears that the events of the film could spark copycat behaviour.

Yesterday, the families of those killed in July 2012 at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora warned Warner Bros about the potential effects of the film’s violent content and continued their calls for gun ownership reform.

The U.S. Army has also confirmed that a warning was widely distributed after social media posts related to ‘Incel’ extremists were discovered by intelligence experts at the FBI.

In an email sent on September 18th, service members were told to remain aware of their surroundings and “identify two escape routes” when entering movie theaters. If a shooting occurred, they were instructed to “run, hide, fight.”

“Run if you can,” the safety notice said, according to Gizmodo.

“If you’re stuck, hide (also known as ‘sheltering in place’), and stay quiet. If a shooter finds you, fight with whatever you can.”

The army says the warning was a “precautionary measure”, but a separate memo issued on Monday claims that the Army had accessed “credible” intelligence from Texas law officials regarding “disturbing and very specific chatter” on the dark web. It reportedly involves “the targeting of an unknown movie theater during the release”.

An Army spokesperson said: “We do this routinely because the safety and security of our workforce is paramount. We want our workforce to be prepared and diligent on personal safety both inside the workplace and out.”

The term Incel refers to an online subgroup of self-described “involuntarily celibate men”. It first emerged in the 90s, but some of the incel community have since adopted a controversial ideology that promotes violent attacks.

It’s thought that their beliefs largely mirror those of Joker‘s titular protagonist, played by Joaquin Phoenix, who turns to violence after becoming mocked and marginalised by society.

In the email, the army stated that Incels “idolise the Joker character, the violent clown from the Batman series, admiring his depiction as a man who must pretend to be happy, but eventually fights back against bullies.”

Last week, star Joaquin Phoenix walked out of an interview with The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin, when he was asked if the film could inspire acts of copycat violence. He later returned to finish the interview after calling a Warner Bros. PR for advice on the question he was asked.

Joker hits cinemas October 4.