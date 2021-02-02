People are mocking Ted Cruz online after the US senator posited that the “bad guys” in the Avengers films and Watchmen are “rabid environmentalists”.

The politician, who hosts the podcast Verdict With Ted Cruz, said in a recent episode that he finds it “curious” that Avengers: Endgame and Watchmen contain villains that want to save the earth.

“Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys?” he asked viewers. “Whether it’s Thanos [from Avengers: Endgame] or go to Watchmen. The view of the Left is people are a disease.”

But HBO Watchmen writer shot Cruz’s point down, writing on Twitter earlier today (February 2): “Hi, @SenTedCruz, Watchmen writer/producer here. Literally what the fuck are you talking about?”

Hi, @SenTedCruz, Watchmen writer/producer here. Literally what the fuck are you talking about? https://t.co/9s9nqHcPke — Lila Byock (@LByock) February 2, 2021

Uproxx noted: “Cruz, who once named Rorschach as one of five favourite superheroes (meaning he missed the point of Watchmen), should check out the HBO series, which tackles systemic racism, police brutality, and white supremacists. He could learn something.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, users roasted Cruz for his bizarre take. “Lol wtf. Thanos wasn’t an environmentalist. He wanted to kill half the life in the universe because he believed it was some sort of spiritual salvation for him. Ozymandias wanted to kill people to cause fear so he can then use that fear in people to become a leader,” wrote one person.

Another wrote: “This…doesn’t even make sense? Setting aside that Watchmen has nothing to do with environmentalism, if the view of ‘the left’ was that ‘people are a disease’, then… wouldn’t those be the protagonists?”

In other news, Seth Rogan recently criticised the Republican senator following remarks he made about the new US president Joe Biden.

The Texas senator took to Twitter to criticise Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, writing “he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Rogen later hit back at Cruz, writing: “Fuck off you fascist”, to which Cruz replied: “Charming, civil, educated response. If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much.”