US Senator third in line for presidential succession has been in five ‘Batman’ films

A US senator third in line for the presidential succession has appeared in five Batman films.

According to an article in CTV News, Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, is lifelong Batman fan who has had numerous appearances in five Batman films – including The Dark Knight with the late Heath Ledger.

In 1995, Leahy appeared in Batman Forever via an uncredited cameo and in the same year, he voiced a character – the ‘Territorial Governor’ in Batman: The Animated Series.

Other appearances came in Batman & Robin, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and then The Dark Knight.

In the latter, Leahy shared a scene with the late Heath Ledger telling him in one scene he’s “not intimidated by thugs” before Ledger launches and grabs Leahy in a heated scene.

Speaking about the moment to RollCall, Leahy said: “He scared the heck out of me, when he came at me with the knife…I didn’t have to act.”

CTV reports that the fees from all his appearances were donated to the Kellogg-Hubbard Library where the money helped to fund a children’s section. The library is where the Senator first started to read the Batman comics as a child.

Meanwhile, DC Films has clarified the future of Batman, detailing two separate “film sagas” starring Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson. Pattinson is set to star in the forthcoming film The Batman, while Keaton will reprise his role as Batman alongside Ben Affleck in The Flash.

The Batman’s release date has been pushed back a number of times, having moved from a June 2021 premiere to October 2021. However, it will now be released on March 4, 2022.