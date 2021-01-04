Vanessa Kirby on new film with Shia LaBeouf: “I stand with all survivors of abuse”

Vanessa Kirby has shared a statement ahead of the release of her new film with Shia LaBeouf, relating to the ongoing abuse allegations that have been made against LaBeouf.

LaBeouf and Kirby star as husband and wife in Pieces Of A Woman, set to come out on Thursday (January 7) on Netflix.

“I stand with all survivors of abuse and respect the courage of anyone who speaks their truth,” Kirby said in a statement shared with The Sunday Times.

She added: “Regarding the recent news, I can’t comment on an ongoing legal case.”

Last week it was revealed that Shia LaBeouf is seeking treatment in rehab for addiction and psychological issues, according to his lawyer.

The actor was accused by singer FKA twigs in December of “relentless abuse” when they were in a relationship together, including sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. Her lawsuit also included claims from another of LaBeouf’s former girlfriends, stylist Karolyn Pho.

LaBeouf responded to the musician’s claims, saying he had “been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years” but that “many of these allegations are not true”.

When responding to the allegations made against him by Twigs and Pho, LaBeouf told the New York Times that he was a “sober member of a 12-step programme” and was in therapy. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” he said. “But I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

Twigs shared a statement on her social media accounts the day after filing a lawsuit against LaBeouf, explaining why she had decided to take action. “It may be surprising to you to learn that i was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship,” she wrote. “It was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me.”