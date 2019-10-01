Vans are releasing ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ range in time for Halloween

Check out a preview of the spooky shoes...

Vans has announced its new A Nightmare Before Christmas range, which is set to arrive just in time for Halloween.

The special collection, inspired by Tim Burton’s classic 1993 film, features 10 new pieces of footwear along with other clothing items. Van’s Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Old-Skool and Slip-On styles of shoe have been given a spooky redesign akin to the dark festive movie’s aesthetic.

Popular characters such as Jack Skellington, Sally Zero and the Zombie Band are presented in colourful images on the shoes, which will be available for purchase on October 4.

According to Maxim, an accompanying Jack Pull Over Hoodie features a special version of Jack’s Lament along with a Checkerboard spiral hill. The Pumpkin King’s suit is also featured on the company’s Classic Slip-On item.

What’s more, fans will be able to get their hands on the ComfyCush Authentic, which brings together all the iconic characters on a Checkerboard background.

Vans previewed the line in a series of images on their official Instagram account. “Step into a world of imagination with the new The Nightmare Before Christmas x Vans collection, arriving this weekend,” read the post’s caption.

Check out the photos above and find more details over at Vans’ website.

Back in 2017, it was reported that a sequel to A Nightmare Before Christmas was in the works. At the time, it was said that The Nightmare Before Christmas: Zero’s Journey would follow Jack Skellington’s ghost dog Zero on an adventure around the film’s location of Christmas Town.