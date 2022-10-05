Velma is officially queer in new ‘Scooby Doo’ film

Velma has been depicted as queer for the first time in a new Scooby Doo film.

After years of speculation, the character’s sexuality was confirmed by a sequence in the animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby Doo, in which she is seen swooning over a costume designer called Coco Diablo.

Both of the live-action movies from writer James Gunn and the animated Mystery Incorporated series previously hinted at Velma’s sexuality, but this is the first time she has been portrayed as unambiguously gay.

In 2020, Gunn revealed that he tried to make the Velma gay in the live-action movies – in which Linda Cardellini starred as the iconic character – but that scenes depicting her queer relationship were removed from the final cut.

“In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script,” Gunn tweeted at the time. “But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

Also in 2020, Tony Cervone, the supervising producer of the Mystery Incorporated series, confirmed that the character was gay and not bisexual, hence why she felt uncomfortable dating Shaggy.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi. She’s gay,” Cervone wrote in an Instagram post.

“We always planned on Velma acting a little off and out of character when she was dating Shaggy because that relationship was wrong for her and she had unspoken difficulty with the why.

“There are hints about the why in that episode with the mermaid, and if you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention.”

