‘Venom 2’ had to “tone back” scene where man gets tongued to death

A particularly “gruesome” scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage had to be reconsidered after being deemed too graphic for audiences.

READ MORE: ‘Venom 2’ first reviews: “another dirtbag delight”

The sequel to 2018’s Venom, which is out in the UK on October 15, sees Tom Hardy reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom, starring alongside Woody Harrelson, Stephen Graham, Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.

Advertisement

Sheena Duggal, the VFX Supervisor for the new film, told Variety about a sequence in which Harrelson’s villain, Carnage, is seen putting his tongue down someone’s throat in order to kill them.

“We had to tone that back a bit,” she explained. “He does it with a tentacle [in the comics], but I thought it would be fun to have him use his tongue to add that extra gruesome element.”

As well as looking at different comic book artists’ interpretations of the character of Carnage, Duggal discussed exploring Reddit, Twitter, Instagram and other fan forums to see what fans were hoping for.

“I wanted to see what they wanted from this character and what behaviour and look was important to them. We wanted fans to be very happy with this,” she said.

Advertisement

In a two-star review of the original Venom film in 2018, NME wrote: “Venom could have been so much more, a real chance for Sony to mark the beginning of a darkened alternative universe that was capable of taking on the multiplex slaying might of the MCU. As it stands, it seems that there’s very little for Disney to worry about.”