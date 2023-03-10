Viewers criticise age gap in new Jennifer Lawrence film ‘No Hard Feelings’

Viewers of the trailer for new Jennifer Lawrence film No Hard Feelings have criticised the significant age gap in the film.

In the new film, Maddie, the character of 32-year-old Lawrence, is in need of cash and recruited by two parents to seduce their “unfuckable” 19-year-old son.

A synopsis for the film, which stars Andrew Barth Feldman as the son, reads: “On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to ‘date’ their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he leaves for college.

Advertisement

“To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.”

In response to the trailer, many viewers have shared their discomfort at the age gap between the two actors, with one writing: “First, I adore Jennifer Lawrence, so don’t start. But a thirty two year old woman getting compensated to “date” and “date hard” an eighteen year old boy?

“All with the okay of mom and dad. I wonder if it’d be just as “funny” if it was a 32 year old man and an 18 year old girl.”

Another added: “That Jennifer Lawrence trailer. What the hell is that? A kids parents are ashamed that he’s an introvert so they hire JLaw—who is twice his age—to bone him. That’s the premise, right?”

See the trailer and reactions below.

First, I adore Jennifer Lawrence, so don’t start. But a thirty two year old woman getting compensated to “date” and “date hard” an eighteen year old boy? All with the okay of mom and dad. I wonder if it’d be just as “funny” if it was a 32 year old man and an 18 year old girl. — Douglas (@BlacktieCarGuy) March 10, 2023

So like there’s a 12 year age different between Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman… pic.twitter.com/Nyg2w8mrcU — Anthony Weber 🏳️‍🌈 (@anthonysweber) March 9, 2023

Advertisement

That Jennifer Lawrence trailer. What the hell is that? A kids parents are ashamed that he’s an introvert so they hire JLaw—who is twice his age—to bone him. That’s the premise, right? — Morgan Johnson (@Poormojo) March 10, 2023

jennifer lawrence movie is gonna scare the licorice pizza haters (who only hated cause ~the age difference~) so bad… — jose sebastian alberdi (@milk_jello) March 9, 2023

Elsewhere, Lawrence has recently revealed that she was pressured to lose weight when she was cast in The Hunger Games.

The actor, who had her breakthrough role as Katniss Everdeen in the action film franchise, recalled that she was encouraged to slim down for the role during a conversation with Viola Davis for Variety’s Actors On Actors series.

“In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility,” Lawrence said. “Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children.

“And there were so many different opinions on what is this basically action figure for children going to look like? I remember the biggest conversation, of course, this was pre-MeToo and I’m a woman, so it was weight. How much weight are you going to lose?”