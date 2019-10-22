Viewers of Netflix’s new horror ‘Eli’ claim to be “seeing demons” after watching the film

Others just can't get over that ending

Netflix‘s new horror Eli has left such a mark on viewers that some claim to have been “seeing demons” after watching the film.

The streaming giant’s latest scary offering, which arrived on the platform last Friday (October 18), is about a young boy who suffers from an auto-immune disorder, which means he’s forced to remain in a protective plastic suit and is cut off from the outside world.

After being made able to interact with others psychically, Eli then begins to have supernatural hallucinations as a result of undergoing a number of mysterious medical experiments.

Now, some fans have taken to Twitter to claim they too have been experiencing strange phenomenons after tuning into the movie.

“I just watched Eli on Netflix and I SWEAR I’m seeing demons out of the corner of my eyes – HELP!” wrote one fan on Twitter. Another said: “Watched that new horror movie on Netflix Eli yesterday… and my office door just slowly creaked open for no reason.”

Elsewhere, many viewers hailed Eli‘s shock twist ending. “Umm did anybody else watch Eli on @netflix because JESUS what a twist,” commented a Twitter user. A second fan labelled it as an “absolutely bonkers” film.

“[Eli] starts off as your stereotypical bubble boy meets haunted house with evil spirits thrown in,” they added. “But the writers must have done HELLA drugs towards the end of writing the script because the last 20 minutes are a rollercoaster of batshit insanity!”

Eli stars Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink alongside Kelly Reilly, Charlie Shotwell, Lili Taylor, and Max Martini.