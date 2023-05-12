Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez tease ‘Fast And Furious 12’: “Could you make the finale a trilogy?”

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez have teased the possibility of a twelfth Fast And Furious film.

The upcoming tenth instalment, titled Fast X, has been billed as the beginning of the end of the saga. It was previously thought that the eleventh film would serve as the second part of the finale.

However, Diesel and Rodriguez have now revealed plans for a twelfth and final film, having been asked by Universal to conclude the franchise with a trilogy.

Advertisement

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel told Variety. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?’”

Rodriguez added: “It’s three acts in any story,” added franchise veteran Michelle Rodriguez

When asked if they were “confirming right now that we’re getting a third movie,” Diesel playfully cut the interview short and said: “You’re gonna get me in trouble here.”

Fast X introduces Jason Momoa as new villain Dante Reyes, who is seeking revenge against the Fast family due to the death of his own family in the events of Fast Five.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Rodriguez teased that the film ends on a massive cliffhanger, setting up the events of the eleventh instalment.

Advertisement

“It is not really an ending, but it’s also like, ‘You can’t do this to us. We’re your die-hard fans, you can’t do this to us!’” she said. “You’re going to feel so cheated in a way, but then so gratified and excited about what’s to come.”

She added: “I can’t divulge more than that, but get ready for a shocker. After 23 years of shooting these things, it’s really tough at this stage to shock me, and they got me good.”

Fast X will be released in cinemas on May 19.