Vin Diesel confirms release date for ‘Fast X: Part 2’

Vin Diesel has confirmed the release date for Fast X: Part 2, less than a month after the franchise’s last film hit screens.

Fast X, the 10th film in the Fast And Furious series, came to cinemas on May 19, and its long-teased sequel was previously expected to be the last in the long-running series.

Diesel has now confirmed that Fast X: Part 2 will hit cinemas on April 4, 2025, posting a note on Instagram promising fans that the 11th film will be “an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen”.

He wrote: April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away. I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget.

“Thank you all for showing up like you always do…. 7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty.”

He added: “For those who didn’t know the Fast X was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen. All love…

Despite previous statements saying that Fast X: Part 2 will serve as the conclusion of the film series, Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez recently teased the possibility of a twelfth Fast And Furious film.

“Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel told Variety. “And after the studio saw this one, they said, ‘Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?’”

Rodriguez added: “It’s three acts in any story,” added franchise veteran Michelle Rodriguez

When asked if they were “confirming right now that we’re getting a third movie,” Diesel playfully cut the interview short and said: “You’re gonna get me in trouble here.”

Fast X introduces Jason Momoa as new villain Dante Reyes, who is seeking revenge against the Fast family due to the death of his own family in the events of Fast Five.