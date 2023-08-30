Vin Diesel fans shocked to discover his past roles with hair

Vin Diesel’s past movie appearances without his signature bald look have circulated on social media, catching some fans off-guard.

The actor, who is best known for playing Dominic Toretto across the Fast And Furious franchise, may have reached international fame without any locks, but he’s appeared on-screen several times over his career with hair on his head.

In 2004’s The Chronicles Of Riddick, Diesel is seen with long hair and a full beard during a snowy sequence. He’s similarly seen with bushy locks in 2015’s The Last Witch Hunter, where he starred opposite Rose Leslie and Elijah Wood.

His look from 2006 film Find Me Guilty, however, has attracted attention online, where he’s seen with a receding hairline to play mobster Jackie DiNorscio.

Sharing a picture of Diesel’s look from the film on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote: “I just saw Vin Diesel with hair and I need more therapy.”

Another wrote: “Seeing Vin Diesel with hair is my 13th reason.”

You can check out more reactions below.

pic.twitter.com/rhOguxKtRA — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 29, 2023

I just saw vin diesel with hair and I need more therapy — Raven(#1 Goth MalO Simp) (@Raven_Belladona) August 29, 2023

Seeing Vin Diesel with hair is my 13th reason pic.twitter.com/8MKqLgsZzN — fareeha (@fareeeee12) August 29, 2023

My therapist: It's okay, Vin Diesel with hair isn't real, he can't hurt you

Vin Diesel with hair: https://t.co/Khv8omSw1C — Alp (@LethalTiming) August 30, 2023

Vin Diesel with Hair, Nice 😀 pic.twitter.com/T4QNbJyoeb — Emisun001 (@Emisun001) August 28, 2023

This year, Diesel has starred in Fast X and Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, where he reprised his voice role for Groot. He’s set to return as Dominic Toretto in the sequel to Fast X, which is scheduled for 2025.

Teasing the upcoming eleventh instalment on Instagram in June, Diesel wrote: “For those who didn’t know the Fast X was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen.”

In a four-star review of Fast X, NME wrote: “Director Louis Leterrier replaces Justin Lin behind the wheel without letting up on the pedal, but the real draw here is Jason Momoa. Looking like he’s having more fun than anyone ever has at their job, Momoa’s evil peacock is the best thing in the series so far – singing and dancing his way through all the cartoon mayhem in a pair of pink hair ribbons.”