Vin Diesel has suggested the possibility of further intertwining of the Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Love and Thunder.

The actor, who plays Groot in Guardians, spoke warmly of the future of the characters and the filmmakers directing them in an interview with ComicBook while promoting his new film Bloodshot.

“I am waiting and excited for my friend James Gunn to knock this next one out of the park,” said Diesel. “He took The Suicide Squad so he’s about to embark on it.”

Advertisement

Gunn was temporarily fired from directing the next Guardians film following the re-emergence of controversial tweets, but is now back on track to helm the franchise.

Vin Diesel continued, moving onto Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi. “The director talked to me about [how] Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy,” said the actor. “That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

Love and Thunder will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (with potential to take over Thor’s hammer) and Christian Bale as the film’s still-unknown antagonist.

The film is due for release on 5 November 2021.