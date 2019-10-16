Vin Diesel could be taking up a new MCU role in ‘Inhumans’ reboot

A new version of the troubled series, with Diesel as Black Bolt, is reportedly in the works

Vin Diesel could be about to take up a new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor is reportedly involved with a plan to reboot the previously binned Inhumans movie.

Inhumans was originally meant to be a feature-length film before that idea was scrapped in favour of a TV show. The show only aired for one season before being cancelled, though.

Now, as The Geeks Worldwide report, the Inhumans is being rebooted and Marvel are looking at Vin Diesel to play the main role of Black Bolt in their first appearance – a role in the Mrs. Marvel TV series.

Alongside Diesel, the report states that producers are looking at Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play the role of Maximus, Black Bolt’s brother.

Vin Diesel is also set to star in the delayed Fast & The Furious 9, which finally has a new release date of May 2020.

Elsewhere, Marvel could be looking at making an all-female movie in the MCU after Brie Larson revealed that “a lot” of Marvel actresses have expressed interest in a movie of the kind.

Thor director Taika Waititi, meanwhile, is the latest big film name to kick back against Martin Scorsese’s recent comment that Marvel films are “not cinema”, saying: “Of course it’s cinema! It’s at the movies.”