Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow down the aisle at her wedding

Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker down the aisle at her wedding in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.

Meadow Walker took to Instagram last night (October 22) to share photos from the intimate ceremony that saw her marry actor Louis Thornton-Allan. Among the photos included one of Diesel, dressed in a baby blue suit and wearing sunglasses, locking arms with Meadow as she walked down the aisle.

She also posted a black and white video sharing highlights from the ceremony, including Diesel embracing the newlyweds, with the caption: “We’re married!!!!” You can see both posts below.

Meadow’s father Paul Walker – best known for playing Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise – died in a car crash in 2013 aged 40.

Fast & Furious stars Gal Gadot, Natalie Emmanuel and Ludacris commented on the posts, all sharing emojis including hearts, crying faces and crowns.

Fans also shared their well wishes, with one writing: “Love the fact Vin Diesel got to walk you down the aisle. Your dad would have been proud.”

Another said: “It’s only right that Vin gets to walk her down the aisle.”

Earlier this year, Diesel told NME that he felt like Paul Walker had “sent” John Cena to play his on-screen brother Jakob Toretto in Fast & Furious 9.

“So there was a great moment of anxiety when it came time to think about who you would cast to be Jakob,” he explained. “And I was in my Dom shrine getting ready for the film, and getting into that Dom state of mind.

“And one morning John Cena walked in, and I don’t know – people might not get this or might think I’m crazy, but I felt like Paul Walker had sent him in to play Jakob. And I didn’t think about it anymore, I said, ‘That’s Jakob.’ And the rest is history.”