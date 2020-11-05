Vince Vaughn confirms ‘Wedding Crashers’ sequel talks have begun

Vince Vaughn has confirmed that plans are in motion for a Wedding Crashers sequel.

The actor, who starred as Jeremy Grey in the 2005 comedy opposite Owen Wilson, has said that he, Wilson, and the film’s director David Dobkin have started “seriously” discussing a second film.

“Owen and I and the director of Crashers have been talking for the first time seriously [about] a sequel to that movie,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “So there has been an idea that is pretty good. So we are talking about that in the early stages.”

Reflecting on the comedy, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander, the actor added: “They were fun movies to make. It’s always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny.”

Earlier this year, Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who also starred in Wedding Crashers, suggested a script was already being worked on.

“Wedding Crashers 2, yeah. I think we can just say it’s being written,” Ferrell said, adding: “How about if it’s just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court? And just make it like a legal courtroom drama, not funny at all.”

McAdams also shared her enthusiasm, saying “It’d be nice to go back and have a romp” with her co-stars.

Dobkin and Wilson are yet to comment on news of a sequel – stay tuned for further updates on the film.