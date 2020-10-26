A new viral mash-up video has imagined the Beastie Boys crossing streams with the Ghostbusters theme tune.

Posted by YouTuber William Maranci a few weeks ago, the tune sees the legendary New York hip-hop trio’s song ‘Intergalactic’ mashed-up with Ray Parker Jr’s ‘Ghostbusters’.

The YouTuber noted that someone had created a similar mash-up a few years ago, though he was putting his “own spin” on it for Halloween.

Take a listen below:

Earlier this month, the Beastie Boys allowed their hit ‘Sabotage’ to be used for a campaign advert by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – one of the first times they have allowed the use of one of their songs in an advert.

The clip takes looks at the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on music venues across the U.S.

“This is the reality of Trump’s Covid response,” says Joe Malcoun, the owner of The Blind Pig, a grassroots venue in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “We don’t know how much longer we can survive without any revenue. A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this.”

Meanwhile, the Ghostbusters franchise is set to get a new film with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was originally due for release in July but has been pushed back to next summer due to the pandemic.

Speaking earlier this year to NME, star Finn Wolfhard teased of the film: “Older Ghostbusters fans will find it’s a really, really faithful approach to the series. While young people, if not everyone, will find that, first and foremost, Ghostbusters is about family and the relationships that these people have made.

“It’s also really funny, so I’m really excited for people to see it.”