Viral deepfake imagines Tom Selleck as Indiana Jones

What could've been if Harrison Ford hadn't taken the role

A new viral deepfake has imagined Tom Selleck as Indiana Jones – watch it below.

It’s a window into what we might’ve expected had Harrison Ford not taken on the famous role.

Selleck ended up turning down the part because he was busy with TV show Magnum P.I. Imagine what could’ve been below.

Indiana Jones 5 is set for release in 2021, and Harrison Ford has recently said that no-one will replace him as Indiana Jones when he gives up.

Speaking on the Today show, Ford said: “Nobody else is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy… This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this.’”

The Chris Pine in question is supposedly Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, who was rumoured to be appearing in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

Last year, Steven Spielberg said that the next Indiana Jones could be a woman.

Speaking to The Sun, Spielberg said that it could be time for the famed explorer to take “a different form”.

“We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan,” the director argued. “And there would be nothing wrong with that.”

Filming for the fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to begin next year, with Spielberg now saying: “This will be Harrison Ford’s last Indiana Jones movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that.”