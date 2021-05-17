A viral TikTok post has reminded fans that two of the stars of School of Rock are a couple in real life.

Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli played the roles of Marta and Frankie, respectively – two of the students in Dewey Finn’s (Jack Black) class in the hit 2003 film.

Fans will remember that Marta took on the role of one of the backing vocalists in the class rock band, while Frankie was part of the security team.

However, a widely-shared TikTok post has pointed out the fact that the pair are dating in real life, having gone strong from what appears to be 2018. The couple has also shared numerous pictures together on their respective Instagram pages.

Two years ago, Hale – who is now an OB-GYN ultrasound technologist – and Massagli reunited with a number of their fellow School of Rock co-stars for dinner and drinks, joining Brian Falduto (Billy), James Hosey (Marco), Becca Brown (Katie), Zachary Infante (Gordon) and Aleisha Lanae Allen (Alicia).

However, among those absent from the reunion were Black, Miranda Cosgrove (Summer), and Kevin Clark (Freddy).

Meanwhile, earlier this year star Rivkah Reyes, who played bass player Katie, revealed that they suffered from bullying and addiction issues after starring in the film.

The actor explained that their story is “kind of parallel with Britney’s [Spears]” and that they have “felt unsafe existing” because of obsessive fans.

“Especially after production wrapped, when I first came back to school, people were really nice or really mean,” Reyes added. “There was no middle ground. I was literally followed around the school with people chanting School of Rock.”

They went on to reveal that they became “a raging addict” between the ages of 14 and 24 who self-harmed and also had an unhealthy relationship with food, drugs, sex, alcohol.

However, Reyes added that they didn’t regret starring in School of Rock, saying: “It was nothing but love and support. I have never lost gratitude for that, or wish that I wasn’t part of it.”