Viral TikTok video reveals ‘The Grinch’ continuity error

"Bro this always catches my eye so merry christmas"

By Ella Kemp
Jim Carrey as the Grinch
Jim Carrey as the Grinch. CREDIT: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

A viral TikTok video has pointed out a continuity error in How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

The video, posted last Tuesday (December 13), showed a scene in which the Grinch causes chaos in Whoville, and pointed out that Jim Carrey’seyes change from brown to amber.

“Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards,” said TikTok user @redcobweb in a voiceover.

“So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that.”

Take a look at the video here:

@redcobweb

i’m sorry for the way i spoke lol it’s really annoying to me how “matter of factly” i am in this xD #thegrinch#moviemistakes

♬ original sound – cobweb

According to The New York Post, one commenter claimed that Carrey might have planned the change deliberately to take revenge on the makeup department – as he “loathed” the green fur and body paint.

Meanwhile, a Grinch slasher movie called The Mean One was recently released in the US.

A synopsis for The Mean One obtained by Bloody Disgusting reads: “The Mean One (Terrifier 2‘s David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season.

“Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but when the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.”

