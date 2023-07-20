Vivica A. Fox says she has “no beef” with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Vivica A. Fox has clarified that there’s “no beef” between her and Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, after calling for the latter to take “more accountability” for the Oscars slap.

The actor, best known for roles in Kill Bill and Independence Day, previously responded on The Wendy Williams Show to Pinkett Smith’s first statement after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

When asked what she thought of her comments in June last year, Fox said: “I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

She added: “Will Smith was defending her honour, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped, because he felt like his wife had been offended. Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that, for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

Speaking about her comments on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday (July 19), Fox was asked about her relationship with Pinkett Smith since.

“Can I say, there’s no beef,” Fox said (via Yahoo!) “I just said, ‘due to the situation that happened, just take accountability so that everyone can then move forward.’ I love Jada, I love Will, I love their whole family. I don’t have beef with them.”

When Cohen asked if they have “beef” with her, Fox replied: “Not that I know of.”

Following the Oscars incident, Smith resigned from the Academy. He was later banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

Fox has previously starred opposite Will Smith in 1996’s Independence Day and Jada Pinkett Smith in Set It Off, directed by F. Gary Gray.