Vue cinemas delay UK reopening by three additional weeks

Vue Cinemas will not open until July 31 at the earliest, citing delays to the release of blockbusters such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s Mulan reboot.

The chain were set to reopen their branches on July 10 as lockdown restrictions eased across the UK, however that plan will now be abandoned in favour of a phased reopening of venues from the end of this month.

Speaking to Variety, Vue CEO Tim Richards said: “Having taken comprehensive steps to safeguard our staff and customers, Vue is ready to welcome back customers to its UK cinemas to enjoy the escapism of the big screen experience.

“We know from successfully re-opening cinemas across Europe […] that audiences after lockdown are itching to enjoy the big screen experience again, with the added reassurance of rigorous new operating protocols and appropriate physical distancing.”

He continued: “We also want to offer a great choice of content for the big screen experience and, despite having many classic films and recent releases lined up to whet the appetite of cinema audiences this summer, the worldwide rescheduling of the release dates of Mulan and Tenet has prompted us to review our opening dates.”

Rival chain Cineworld yesterday announced that they will also be delaying their reopening until July 31. Odeon are now the only major chain in the U.K. not to push back their reopening, with their cinemas still set to reopen on July 4.

Tenet, originally due for release on July 17, was first pushed back to July 31 and has now been further delayed until August 12.