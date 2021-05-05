Vue has confirmed all of their UK cinemas will be reopening on May 17.

The cinema chain announced their reopening plans for all 88 venues, after closing indefinitely last December under the coronavirus restrictions.

The move is in line with the government’s roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown that allows for indoor entertainment and hospitality, among other activities, to resume in mid-May provided certain criteria is met.

Vue had previously closed a quarter of all its venues for three days a week in order to cut costs, but will be reopening every site fully later this month.

“It’s been a long year marked by restrictions on our daily lives and we know that the importance of escapism has never been stronger, but we’ve been more focused than ever on providing the ultimate big screen experience at Vue,” said Simon Greenwood, head of operations at Vue Entertainment UK and Ireland, in a statement obtained by Screen Daily.

Many other major chains have announced reopening plans for May 17, including Odeon, Britain’s largest chain, said the “vast majority” of their branches will reopen their doors.

Cineworld and Picturehouse will also be reopening their cinemas from May 17.

“We expect to resume operations in the UK in May, in line with current government guidance,” Cineworld wrote on their website.

“At that time, we will be following government and health authority guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our colleagues and customers.”

Everyman, Showcase and the Prince Charles Cinema have also set May 17 as a returning date.