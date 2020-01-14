Wait, has Brad Pitt spent his career trying to impress Shania Twain?

Shania Twain has responded after a fan joked that Brad Pitt’s career roles would suggest that he’s spent his career trying to impress her.

The US actor is mentioned by name in Twain’s hit song ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’, a hit from her 1997 album ‘Come on Over’.

In the song’s lyrics, Twain dismisses a fan who vies for her attention by telling him that working as a rocket scientist, being Pitt, or having a car does not impress her.

Posting on Twitter, Andrew Hunt wrote: “Did no one realise that Brad Pitt played a rocket scientist, who had a car? Those are the three things that don’t impress Shania Twain much.

Did no one realize that BRAD PITT just played a ROCKET SCIENTIST, who had a CAR?! THOSE ARE THE THREE THINGS THAT DON'T IMPRESS SHANIA TWAIN MUCH!!! pic.twitter.com/emjfYqrsNv — Andrew Hunt (@Mr_AndrewHunt) January 10, 2020

Hunt was referring to Ad Astra, in which Pitt plays an astronaut leading a team into space to find his lost father.

In turn, Twain showed her lighter side by responding to Hunt’s tweet with three crying-with-laughter emojis.

In 2017, Twain admitted the lyric was inspired by Pitt’s lawsuit against Playboy, which arose when he sued the publication for posting naked photos of himself.

“I just thought, ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about,'” she said in an interview with Spotify. “We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever, of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

