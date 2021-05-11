UK Cinema Association boss Phil Clapp has called current restrictions across cinemas in Wales “impractical and unnecessary”.

As cinemas across England and Scotland prepare to reopen on May 17, there remains a number of restrictions in Wales which means that only a “small minority” of venues will be set to open their doors next week.

The Welsh government has said they would allow cinemas to reopen “when safe to do so”, but Clapp says that officials have “lumped [cinemas] in” with pubs and restaurants in their guidelines.

Advertisement

Rules currently say customers must be seated to order and buy food and drink, and that every person must register their details upon arrival at the venue, despite using a QR Code system to check in.

Venues are also being asked to very details with photo ID, and to record the time customers leave the premises.