Warner Bros made Patty Jenkins change the ending of ‘Wonder Woman’

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has said Warner Bros made her change the ending of the first Wonder Woman film “at the last minute”.

She explained that it was the studio who insisted on a large-scale superhero battle between Wonder Woman and Ares, the God of War, in the film taking place during World War I.

“The original end of the first movie was also smaller, but the studio made me change it at the last minute,” Jenkins told IGN. “So that’s always been a little bit of a bummer that that’s the one thing people talk about, because I agreed.

“And I told the studio we didn’t have time to do it, but it was what it was. I ended up loving it, but that was not the original ending of the movie.”

The filmmaker then expanded on the ending of the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, explaining how the showdown between Maxwell Lord and Cheetah successfully works on a more intimate scale.

“This time around, I loved that it has both at the end. We had a visual effects [fight], a big battle which I just dug into and had such a blast executing, which I felt so satisfied with,” Jenkins said.

“But ultimately, the end of the movie is much more pared down, and that was really, really fun. No spoilers, there’s all kinds of stuff going on, but it was really fun to shape it differently.”

In a four-star review of Wonder Woman 1984, NME said: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is a two hours of hope filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”