Warner Bros. share first snippet of Michael Gandolfini as young Tony Soprano

Warner Bros. has shared a new trailer for its 2021 release schedule, which includes a first-look snippet of Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano.

The ‘Same Day Premieres’ trailer comes after Warner Bros. announced that all of its 2021 films will be made available to stream exclusively on HBO Max at the same time as they are released in cinemas.

Aside from featuring footage of Dune, The Suicide Squad, King Richard, the Space Jam remake with Lebron James, the trailer also shares a glimpse of the much anticipated Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints Of Newark.

Donning a denim sherpa jacket on the streets of Newark, New Jersey, the late James Gandolfini’s real-life son, Michael, can be seen in the role of a young Tony Soprano, who lashes out at a man as his full name is called – “Antonio Soprano”.

The Many Saints of Newark, which is being produced by New Line Cinemas and released by Warner Bros., is set to be released in cinemas and on HBO Max on September 24.

It’s written and produced by Sopranos creator David Chase and directed by series regular, Alan Taylor. In addition to Michael Gandolfini, it also stars Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, and others.

Last month, members of the original Sopranos cast and crew reunited remotely for a charity event.

Chase and several cast members, including Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Steven Van Zandt and Steve Buscemi, came together in December for the first time since the show’s anniversary in early 2019.

Streamed on Twitch, the virtual reunion raised money for Friends of Firefighters, a not-for-profit organisation founded in the aftermath of 9/11 to support FDNY firefighters and their families.