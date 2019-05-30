The film is set for release this September

An emotional new trailer for upcoming film The Goldfinch has been released. Check it out below.

Starring Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman and Anson Elgort, the film is based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The film is set for release on September 13.

Elgot stars as Theo Decker who loses his mother following a terrorist attack. Taken under the care of Mrs Barbour (Kidman), he befriends Boris (Wolfhard).

The trailer flashes forward to reveal Decker as a young adult who struggles with addiction and the effects of grief. “In Amsterdam, I dreamt I saw my mother again. Same beautiful, pale blue eyes. When I lost her, I lost sight of any landmark that might’ve led me someplace happier,” he says in the trailer.

The film is directed by John Crowley whose last film was 2015’s Brooklyn. He’s teamed up with Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins for the project, whose previous work includes Blade Runner 2049, The Shawshank Redemtion and No Country for Old Men.

Meanwhile, Finn Wolfhard is also reportedly being lined up to star in Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters, which is due to start filming this summer.

According to a report in Variety, the Stranger Things star and Fargo actress are in talks to join the forthcoming Ghostbusters sequel, playing a mother and son.

It was announced earlier this year that Reitman, son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, will co-write and direct the film, which is to be set in the original Ghostbusters universe.