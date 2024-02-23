Watch 19-year-old Cillian Murphy discuss his jazz band and the importance of live music

Long before he became one of Ireland’s hottest acting talents, Cillian Murphy very nearly pursued a career as a musician.
At the age of 19, the Oppenheimer star teamed up with his brother, Páidi, to form their own band: The Sons of Mr Green Genes, named after the Frank Zappa tune from his 1969 album ‘Hot Rats’.
- READ MORE: ‘Oppenheimer’ review: Christopher Nolan’s mind-blowing biopic hits like a bomb to the brain
Now, in the afterglow of Oppenheimer‘s success (and his BAFTA Best Actor win), a video of Murphy talking about the band’s unique sound, and the importance of live music, has resurfaced on social media. You can watch it above.
“It came from the whole spirit of jazz, which is the freedom to express yourself on your instrument, which has been lost,” a teenage Murphy said of the band’s style.
The actor then explained how “it can be argued through the ’80s and through the early ’90s [bands were] playing to a pop formula.”
“This is the freedom to go a bit further,” he continued. “Obviously It has its roots in jazz and ’70s music but it’s moving on and becoming popular now…. I think it’s great because people of our age are beginning to appreciate musicianship as opposed to a catchy tune. They begin to appreciate live music.”
Speaking exclusively to NME back in July 2023, the actor described their songs as being filled with “wacky lyrics and endless guitar solos”.
He also revealed that the group were offered a five-album deal by the London-based label Acid Jazz, but he and his brother turned it down, citing reasons of artistic independence.
Elsewhere in the interview, Murphy said that he didn’t pursue a music career any further because he didn’t think he was “good enough”.
When asked about his 2002 short film Watchmen — his only attempt at a screenplay, which he co-wrote with BAFTA-winner Paloma Baeza — he said: “I just never thought that I was good enough really. It’s why I haven’t, you know, pursued the music either. I like to do one thing quite well.”
Having claimed the Best Actor award at all of this year’s ceremonies for his performance in Oppenheimer – in which he played the “father of the atomic bomb” – Murphy is now the runaway favourite to win the prize at the 2024 Oscars.