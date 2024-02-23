Watch 19-year-old Cillian Murphy discuss his jazz band and the importance of live music

Long before he became one of Ireland’s hottest acting talents, Cillian Murphy very nearly pursued a career as a musician. At the age of 19, the Oppenheimer star teamed up with his brother, Páidi, to form their own band: The Sons of Mr Green Genes, named after the Frank Zappa tune from his 1969 album ‘Hot Rats’. READ MORE: ‘Oppenheimer’ review: Christopher Nolan’s mind-blowing biopic hits like a bomb to the brain Now, in the afterglow of Oppenheimer‘s success (and his BAFTA Best Actor win), a video of Murphy talking about the band’s unique sound, and the importance of live music, has resurfaced on social media. You can watch it above.

"It came from the whole spirit of jazz, which is the freedom to express yourself on your instrument, which has been lost," a teenage Murphy said of the band's style.

The actor then explained how “it can be argued through the ’80s and through the early ’90s [bands were] playing to a pop formula.”

“This is the freedom to go a bit further,” he continued. “Obviously It has its roots in jazz and ’70s music but it’s moving on and becoming popular now…. I think it’s great because people of our age are beginning to appreciate musicianship as opposed to a catchy tune. They begin to appreciate live music.”