Watch a surprise second trailer for James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

A surprise second trailer has been shared for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad – watch it below.

The new teaser comes just a week after the film’s long-awaited first trailer was released.

The new film will act as a “soft reboot” of Suicide Squad, the 2016 film which was directed by David Ayer.

Margot Robbie, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, Viola Davis, and John Cena are set to star in the film, which is due for release on August 6.

After the first, more traditional trailer dropped last week, the new teaser focuses on some of the film’s side characters, including King Shark and Polka Dot Man.

According to Gunn, the new trailer “dropped last night exclusively in theatres,” and is now available to view via his Twitter page. Watch it below.

Although it's April Fool's, the only joke here is on the supervillains who agreed to work for Amanda Waller. Brand new #TheSuicideSquad trailer which dropped last night exclusively in theaters! Meet us in theaters August 6! pic.twitter.com/FwbtANOXEX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2021

A synopsis for The Suicide Squad reads: “Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement.

“And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

Back in February, Gunn revealed that The Suicide Squad was “fully finished”. The director has previously teased the potential deaths of some major DC characters in the film.

“In The Suicide Squad, some of the characters end up being good, some end up being terrible,” he said in an interview.