Vin Diesel’s new movie Bloodshot has been released today – and NME has an exclusive deleted scene for you to take a look at.

In the clip titled ‘Why can’t I remember?’ (view above), Diesel’s character Ray Garrison has been regenerated and is seen having a conversation about the extraordinary feat with Dr. Emil Harting (Guy Pearce). After being told he’s more intelligent than ever before, Garrison is asked what the square root is of 7921 is. “Oh, c’mon,” he pleads before correctly answering: “89,” with a confused look on his face.

Bloodshot is a Vaunt Cinematic Universe superhero movie that sees Diesel play a military veteran brought back from the dead with powers of regeneration and meta-morphing made possible through nanites injected into his blood.

Advertisement

The movie’s synopsis reads: “After he and his wife are murdered, marine Ray Garrison is resurrected by a team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility to get revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he thought.”

In a three-star review, NME’s Kevin EG Perry wrote: “Bloodshot is a very silly film that’s redeemed by knowing exactly how silly it is,” adding that it “doesn’t need to avoid clichés for the same reason our titular hero doesn’t need to avoid bullets. He’s just built that way.”

Bloodshot is available for digital download today (March 27).

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel has commented on the ‘Last Ride’ scene with the late Paul Walker in Furious 7, calling it “the greatest moment in cinematic history.”

The Bloodshot actor starred alongside Walker in the seven first movies in the Fast & Furious franchise until his death in 2013.