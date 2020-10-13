News Film News

Watch an exclusive trailer for British crime drama ‘Looted’

In cinemas next month

By Ella Kemp
Looted
Looted (Credit: Bulldog Pictures)
A new trailer for British crime drama Looted has just been released – check it out below, exclusively on NME.
Based on the real-life experiences of debut director Rene van Pannevis, the film focuses on a carer-cum-carjacker who falls in with a crowd of petty criminals.

The film stars Charley Palmer Rothwell (Dunkirk) as protagonist Rob, opposite Thomas Turgoose (This Is England) as Leo, Tom Fisher as Oswald and Morgane Polanski (The Vikings) as Kasia. Van Pannevis has directed the film, and co-wrote the script alongside Kefi Chadwick.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The official synopsis for Looted reads: “Rob is a car-jacker, living a life drowning with risk in the cash-starved port town he calls home. He shares a house with his dying father who thinks he’s out job hunting.

“Rob manages to keep his two worlds perfectly separated until best mate Leo gets him involved in a bigger, riskier job which goes terribly wrong. With his relationship with his distant father in shreds and betrayed by his best mate, unexpected hope comes from Leo’s girlfriend Kasia.”

Van Pannevis previously directed the short film Jacked, which won the British Independent Film Award in 2016 and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

The film joins a wave of new independent British debuts reaching screens in 2020 including Make UpLynn + Lucy and Perfect 10.

Looted will be released in select cinemas and on digital from Friday November 6

