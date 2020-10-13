Watch an exclusive trailer for British crime drama ‘Looted’

- Read more: ‘Gangs Of London’ review: Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole swaps cities for ultra-violent crime epic in the Capital
The film stars Charley Palmer Rothwell (Dunkirk) as protagonist Rob, opposite Thomas Turgoose (This Is England) as Leo, Tom Fisher as Oswald and Morgane Polanski (The Vikings) as Kasia. Van Pannevis has directed the film, and co-wrote the script alongside Kefi Chadwick.
The official synopsis for Looted reads: “Rob is a car-jacker, living a life drowning with risk in the cash-starved port town he calls home. He shares a house with his dying father who thinks he’s out job hunting.
“Rob manages to keep his two worlds perfectly separated until best mate Leo gets him involved in a bigger, riskier job which goes terribly wrong. With his relationship with his distant father in shreds and betrayed by his best mate, unexpected hope comes from Leo’s girlfriend Kasia.”
Van Pannevis previously directed the short film Jacked, which won the British Independent Film Award in 2016 and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.
The film joins a wave of new independent British debuts reaching screens in 2020 including Make Up, Lynn + Lucy and Perfect 10.
Looted will be released in select cinemas and on digital from Friday November 6