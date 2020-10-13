Watch an exclusive trailer for British crime drama ‘Looted’

The film stars Charley Palmer Rothwell (Dunkirk) as protagonist Rob, opposite Thomas Turgoose (This Is England) as Leo, Tom Fisher as Oswald and Morgane Polanski (The Vikings) as Kasia. Van Pannevis has directed the film, and co-wrote the script alongside Kefi Chadwick.

Take a look at the trailer here:

The official synopsis for Looted reads: “Rob is a car-jacker, living a life drowning with risk in the cash-starved port town he calls home. He shares a house with his dying father who thinks he’s out job hunting.