Watch Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies members cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has teamed up with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz to cover Billie Eilish‘s ‘bad guy’ while in lockdown.

Benante, who has been performing a series of covers during the coronavirus pandemic, posted the latest effort on his YouTube channel. It sees him taking on drums and guitar while Diaz assumes bass as Eilish’s vocals feature over the top of their efforts.

With the pair providing backing instrumentals, it’s an interesting look at what the track would have sounded like had Eilish experimented with hard rock.

Describing the cover, Benante said he first encountered Eilish’s music when his daughter would play it in their car.

“My daughter @miiabenante would play @billieeilish in the car all the time, when I heard the song #oceaneyes I was hooked, he wrote on Instagram.

“When this song [“bad guy”] came out I knew it was going to blow up and it did. @ra_diaz and I Loved this tune and wanted to do a Remix of it. We added some crunch, some funk, some Groove. We like all different forms of music so if Ya Don’t like it, keep it to yourself.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently postponed all of her scheduled live shows for this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.