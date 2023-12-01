Watch Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth venture across the Australian wasteland in dramatic new ‘Furiosa’ trailer

Warner Bros. have released the first trailer for the upcoming action film, Furiosa, the latest addition to the Mad Max franchise.

Set as the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, which arrived back in 2015, the first glimpse at the upcoming film sees Anya Taylor-Joy shaving her head and taking on the role of Imperator Furiosa – the war captain originally played by Charlize Theron.

Venturing back to before the events in Fury Road, the new movie follows the story of a young Furiosa as she is taken away from the Green Place of Many Mothers and forced to find a way to survive.

It marks the fifth instalment to the Mad Max franchise, and also features Tom Burke and Chris Hemsworth – the latter of which looks unrecognisable with his prosthetics for the character Dementos.

Other actors to star in the forthcoming prequel include Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber and Lachy Hulme, as well as Fury Road actors Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson who will be reprising their roles of Rictus Erectus and The Organic Mechanic. Check out the official trailer below.

The new trailer was first showcased at Brazil’s Comic-Con event, CCXP, last night (November 30), and this is also where the updated title was confirmed as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

George Miller directed the prequel and also co-wrote the screenplay for Furiosa alongside Nico Lathouris. It is set to arrive in theatres on May 24, 2024, and has also confirmed an IMAX release.

Released back in 2015, at the time Miller described his first Mad Max film in 30 years as a “western on wheels”, and it starred Tom Hardy as former highway patrolman “Mad” Max Rockatansky –formerly played by Mel Gibson – and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. Earlier this year it was also crowned the best film of the past 25 years on a list compiled by Rotten Tomatoes

In a four-and-a-half star review upon its release, NME described the film as “packed with epic action sequences” and rife with a “relentless onslaught of thrills, spills and burning grilles”.

“Everything about Mad Max: Fury Road is as ridiculous and thrilling as it sounds, but Miller’s film also has heart,” it read. “The unspoken bond that gradually develops between Theron’s stoic Furiosa and Hardy’s buff, grunting Max is unexpectedly touching, and provides an emotionally satisfying conclusion to what is surely the most exhilarating film of 2015 so far.”

Many of the collaborators from the 2015 instalment are returning for Furiosa, including film editor Margaret Sixel, costume designer Jenny Beavan and composer Junkie XL.