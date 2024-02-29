Watch Austin Butler and Tom Hardy in dramatic new trailer for ‘The Bikeriders’

The dramatic trailer for Austin Butler and Tom Hardy’s upcoming film, The Bikeriders, has arrived – check it out below.

From Midnight Special writer and director Jeff Nichols, the film was due to arrive last year but was put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The official synopsis for the film from Focus Features reads: “The Bikeriders follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.”

The story is centred around the character of Benny (played by Butler), who joins The Vandals. The gang is led by Hardy’s Johnny, who strikes fear into neighbourhoods through his violent actions.

With Michael Shannon, Jodie Comer, Mike Faist and Norman Reedus also in the cast, The Bikeriders will arrive into UK cinemas on June 21.

Watch the trailer here:

Last year, Butler described Hardy as “the most intense guy” he’s ever seen when performing on camera.

Speaking to actor Josh Brolin for Interview magazine, Butler explained how Hardy had “surprised” him by managing to switch off his intensity between takes.

“There’s an intimate sensitivity to The Bikeriders,” Butler said in comparison to the “spectacle” of Elvis and Dune: Part Two. “It’s the roaring engines and the smell of grease that we got to be around. It was nice to go to something that felt more independent and play in that space for a bit.

“But one of the things I was thinking about earlier, when you were talking about that relaxation on set, was that Tom Hardy surprised me. I pictured him to be this grizzly bear, always serious. And really, he’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.

“He’d be joking around until action is called, and then go into being the most intense guy I’d ever seen.”

He added: “It reminds me of the stories I heard of [Marlon] Brando, talking to the camera operator until the moment action is called.”

Butler later said he “learned a lot” from Hardy, comparing him to Brolin. “It reminds me of you, where you can in that relaxed place where you’re receptive to your environment, and then when the time comes, you can click into what the scene demands.”