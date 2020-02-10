Watch Billie Eilish cover The Beatles at the Oscars 2020

Billie Eilish and brother and collaborator Finneas covered The Beatles during tonight’s (February 9) Oscars ceremony.

The pop star was rumoured to be debuting her upcoming Bond theme tune for No Time To Die, but instead soundtracked the In Memoriam segment of the show.

Joined by Finneas on piano, Eilish delivered a version of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ while a screen behind her paid tribute to stars of the film industry like Agnes Varda, Doris Day, and Peter Mayhew, who have died since the last Oscars ceremony. Watch footage of the performance below.

The segment began with a tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his 2018 short film Dear Basketball and died in a helicopter crash last month (January 26).

Meanwhile, Finneas recently revealed the pair’s Bond theme is coming “really soon” during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “One of the double 0 agents is in the crowd tonight and I get a hypodermic dart in my neck if I say anything,” he said when asked if he could reveal anything about the song.

“I think I’m allowed to say soon – really soon. The movie’s great. It’s great. I can tell you something – it’s great.”

Eilish recently became the first women to win all of the “big four” awards at the Grammys in one night. Previously only Christopher Cross had won all four trophies in the same night, while Adele has won Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Best New Artist across different ceremonies.