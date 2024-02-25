Watch Billie Eilish sign Melissa McCarthy’s forehead at SAG Awards

Melissa McCarthy asked Billie Eilish to sign her forehead on stage at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The pair were presenting an award together at the ceremony when McCarthy made the unusual request, offering Eilish a Sharpie so she could do the honours.

“I thought you were going to be like ‘I don’t wanna ruin your pretty face!'” McCarthy joked as Eilish uncapped the pen.

As Eilish started writing on her forehead, McCarthy asked: “So when you and Finneas are laying down sick tracks and hot beats and…” but was cut off by Eilish putting her hand over McCarthy’s mouth.

“i think that’s better,” she replied. “Yeah? That’s better.”

Check out the clip below:

Billie Eilish hilariously signs Melissa McCarthy's forehead at the #SAGAwards. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EdXnGFeOaK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2024

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer once again dominated the ceremony, with its success at the SAG Awards and other similar ceremonies meaning it’s increasingly likely to win the Oscar for Best Picture next month. The film won best film cast, while Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr also picked up prizes.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Eilish revealed that her forthcoming third album is mastered, signifying that it is complete.

Last year, the pop signer opened up about what had changed in the creative process while working on her third album.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of the music making process while appearing as a guest on Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

She elaborated on exactly what’s changed, explaining: “The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then…The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking.”

“I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ‘OK, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.’ It’s hard to accept change, it’s hard to get over, ‘But I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”