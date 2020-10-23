Watch Borat’s “daughter” infiltrate White House in new clip

Borat’s “daughter” is seen infiltrating the White House and meeting Donald Trump Jr. in a new clip shared by the fictional journalist.

The footage follows the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan, the sequel to 2006’s original mockumentary film following the titular reporter.

In the video, Borat’s “15-year-old daughter” Tutar (played by 24-year-old actor Maria Bakalova) is seen shadowing Chanel Rion, a White House correspondent for One America News (OAN). “OAN is most rigorous news source in America,” Borat’s voiceover says. “I know this because they take my daughter into the White House – no need for security checks or Covid test.”

In one clip, Rion is seen asking Donald Trump during a press conference: “Do you consider the term ‘Chinese food’ racist?”

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

In another, Trump is seen addressing a room full of people, including Tutar, while later the wannabe journalist meets his son, Donald Trump Jr. “I’m a little bit nervous but I’m really excited to meet you,” she says.

The video, which was dated September 20, ends with Tutar asking Rion: “Why is all the fake journalists for the Left and not on the Right?” Watch the clip above now.

Yesterday (October 22), Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat posted a video to Twitter defending former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani after video footage appeared to show him lying down on a bed in the hotel room of Tutar and putting his hands down his trousers.

Giuliani called the scene a “complete fabrication” and Baron Cohen’s character gave his own defence of the lawyer. “What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media,” he said.