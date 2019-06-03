Watch Christian Bale and Matt Damon star in first ‘Ford v Ferrari’ trailer

Car action film recreates the maverick designs of the classic 1966 Le Mans race

The first trailer has been released for ‘Ford v Ferrari’, starring Matt Damon as Ford’s maverick car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as Ken Miles – the fearless British racing driver who tried out Shelby’s design.

Directed by ‘Walk The Line’ filmmaker James Mangold, ‘Ford v Ferrari’ is based around the 1966 Le Mans 24-hour race, when Ford set out to challenge Ferrari’s dominance in the motor racing world.

The film also stars Catriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe and Tracy Letts.

20th Century Fox had initially planned to release ‘Ford v Ferrari’ this summer, but have pushed its release back to November 15. This is because they intend the movie to challenge for major film awards such as the Oscars and Golden Globes. Most films up for the big prizes are released during autumn and winter.

The real Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles were hired by Ford’s bosses, Henry Ford II and Lee Iaocca. By the 1960s, Ferrari had almost total dominance at Le Mans, but Ford believed with the right combination of designer and driver they could upset the established order.

Bale was most recently seen playing Dick Cheney in ‘Vice’, while Damon last starred as Gardner Lodge in George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’. He has since also had cameos in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, ‘Unsane’ and ‘Deadpool 2’.

As well as directing Johnny Cash biopic ‘Walk The Line’, Mangold has directed ‘The Wolverine’ , ‘3.10 To Yuma’ and the Oscar-nominated Wolverine film ‘Logan’, which was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. He is an executive producer of the TV series ‘City On A Hill’.