Watch the eerie new trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Guilty’

Netflix has shared the eerie new trailer for its upcoming film The Guilty – scroll down the page to watch it below now.

The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Magnificent Seven, Southpaw) and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Bill Burr and more.

In the trailer, audio of Gyllenhaal answering a 911 call can be heard, with the speech appearing as text on screen. “911, what is the address of your emergency?” he asks, with a female voice responding: “I don’t know.”

As the call continues, a male voice can be heard in the background demanding the phone, while the woman tells Gyllenhaal she has been “put in the back of a van and I can’t see anything”. Asked if she’s been abducted, she replies “Yes” before the phone disconnects.

Listen Carefully. THE GUILTY, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and from director Antoine Fuqua. Coming to Netflix October 1. pic.twitter.com/vHQxY11a6a — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 29, 2021

When the trailer comes to a close, the text on screen has formed a portrait of Gyllenhaal’s face. Watch it above now.

“Listen carefully,” a tweet from the official Netflix Film Twitter account captioned the clip. The Guilty will arrive on Netflix on October 1.

The Guilty is a remake of a Danish film called Den Skyldige, which was released in 2018 and was directed by Gustav Möller. It is set over one morning and centres around 911 dispatch call centre operator Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) and his struggle to save a caller who appears to be in danger.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Gyllenhaal celebrated the 20th anniversary of Donnie Darko, which gave him his breakout role.

“It’s a film that changed my life and my career and it’s been unreal to watch this story find afterlives with new audiences and new generations, and yet, what Donnie said to Roberta Sparrow is still true: ‘there is so much to look forward to’,” he wrote on Instagram.