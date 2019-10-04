Watch the emotive new trailer for Sam Mendes’ epic war drama, ‘1917’

The World War One drama will arrive in January

An emotive new trailer has been released for San Mendes’ upcoming First World War epic, 1917. You can watch the new trailer below.

An official synopsis of the film, which will be released on January 10 2020, reads: “At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission.

“In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers— Blake’s own brother among them.” You can watch the new trailer below.

Directed and co-written by Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful), the film has also been produced by Mendes alongside Pippa Harris (Revolutionary Road), Jayne-Ann Tenggren (Spectre), Callum McDougall (Skyfall) and Brian Oliver (Rocketman, Black Swan).

Starring George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, the film will also see appearances from both Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Speaking about the drama at New York’s Comic-Con recently, Mendes elaborated more about what viewers could expect: “The movie’s set in two hours of one day in the spring of 1917. The Germans – this is obviously true – retreated to the Hindenburg line and, for a few hours, the British had no idea where they’d gone.”

He continued: “It’s across this landscape that the two young men are sent to preserve the lives of 1,600 men who are to be sent to attack the Hindenberg line…the movie takes place in just two hours and in one unbroken shot.”

Speaking about the process of using one shot, Mendes revealed: “I had the idea about one person carry the message, then it became two people, and then I thought, ‘What if we do it over two hours and in real time?,’ and then it was, ‘What if this was one continuous shot?’ I want to step every step with the characters. I want to breathe with them.”

1917 is released on January 10, 2020